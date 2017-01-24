 Challenge gender stereotypes, promote equality, says PM Modi on Girl Child Day | india-news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Challenge gender stereotypes, promote equality, says PM Modi on Girl Child Day

india Updated: Jan 24, 2017 12:32 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting award at the National Bravery Awards 2016 function in New Delhi on January 23.(PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the need to reject gender discrimination and ensure equal opportunities as he extended greetings on the occasion of Girl Child Day.

“National Girl Child Day is a day to celebrate the exceptional achievements of the girl child, whose excellence in many fields makes us proud,” he said in a tweet.

Modi said, “it is imperative to reject discrimination against the girl child and ensure equal opportunities for the girl child”.

The Prime Minister also called for challenging gender stereotypes and promoting gender sensitisation and equality.

