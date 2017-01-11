 Chennai: Students attacked for not standing during national anthem in theatre | india-news | Hindustan Times
Chennai: Students attacked for not standing during national anthem in theatre

In November, the Supreme Court asked all cinemas to play the national anthem before a film is screened. (HT file photo)

A group of students were allegedly manhandled after they refused to stand up when the national anthem was being played inside a movie theatre in Chennai’s Vadapalani on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police detained seven people in connection with the violence, which led to protests outside the theatre by the students.

In November, the Supreme Court asked all cinemas to play the national anthem before a film is screened, a controversial decision that many say will embolden right-wing Hindu groups pushing a strident brand of nationalism.

Since then, similar incidents have been reported in Kerala and Chennai.

