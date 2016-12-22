 Chennai: Revenue intelligence officials seize Rs 1.34 cr worth 2000-rupee notes | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Chennai: Revenue intelligence officials seize Rs 1.34 cr worth 2000-rupee notes

india Updated: Dec 22, 2016 16:02 IST
PTI
PTI
Highlight Story

DRI sleuths found 6,700 bills of 2000-rupee notes worth Rs 1.34 crore and foreign currency worth $ 7,000 (Rs 4.76 lakh) in the baggage. (PTI/ Representative image)

Revenue intelligence officers seized stacks of 2,000-rupee notes worth Rs 1.34 crore worth besides foreign currencies from fiver persons at Anna international airport in Chennai on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off that a gang was involved in smuggling foreign currency out of India, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai Zone, detained five people in the wee hours.

In the search that followed, DRI sleuths found 6,700 bills of 2000-rupee notes worth Rs 1.34 crore and foreign currency worth $ 7,000 (Rs 4.76 lakh) in the baggage.

“Further investigation is on,” an official statement from the DRI said.

On Wednesday, DRI had seized about 12 lakh foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.63 crore that arrived at V O Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin, by a container from United Arab Emirates.

tags

more from india

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<