Chennai: Revenue intelligence officials seize Rs 1.34 cr worth 2000-rupee notes

Revenue intelligence officers seized stacks of 2,000-rupee notes worth Rs 1.34 crore worth besides foreign currencies from fiver persons at Anna international airport in Chennai on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off that a gang was involved in smuggling foreign currency out of India, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai Zone, detained five people in the wee hours.

In the search that followed, DRI sleuths found 6,700 bills of 2000-rupee notes worth Rs 1.34 crore and foreign currency worth $ 7,000 (Rs 4.76 lakh) in the baggage.

“Further investigation is on,” an official statement from the DRI said.

On Wednesday, DRI had seized about 12 lakh foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.63 crore that arrived at V O Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin, by a container from United Arab Emirates.