Chhattisgarh police kills Maoist in encounter

Jagdalpur:

A joint team of Chhattisgarh police special task force (STF), district reserve guards (DRG) and local police shot dead a Maoist in an encounter near Regdagatta Saturday morning even as another encounter was raging in Karigundam area in Sukma.

Indra Kalyan Elsela, superintendent of police, Sukma said the anti-Maoist force Cobra battalion was involved in the encounter.

Earlier in the morning, the police said the joint team had mounted a search operation after an intelligence tip off about the presence of Maoists near Mosalmadugu and surrounding villages near Errabore.

Police said the search party came under attack with the Maoists triggering an IED blast and opening fire on the security personnel who were on the way back near Regdagatta around 10 am. Regdagatta is 525 km south of the state capital Raipur.

The security forces returned the fire. The encounter lasted about 30 minutes before the Maoists retreated inside the jungle.

After the encounter, the joint security team launched a combing operation and discovered the body of one Maoist. The security men also seized of weapons of arms and ammunition that the Maoists left behind.