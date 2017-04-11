Chidambaram says Jadhav’s death sentence is kangaroo trial, sham justice

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for awarding death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, terming it a “kangaroo trial” and “sham justice”.

“I recall a statement by Sartaj Aziz in December 2016 where he said that there is not enough evidence against Kulbhushan. I think we should dig out the statement and carry that statement,” said Chidambaram briefing mediapersons.

“Now, from a statement which says that there is not evidence to legally proceed against Kulbhushan to a death penalty given by military tribunal whose jurisdiction to try a foreigner is seriously in doubt, is a huge leap,” he added.

Chidambaram slammed Pakistan saying: “I think the world knows that this was a kangaroo trial. His (Jadhav) trial never took place at all. And the so-called justice meted out to Kulbhushan is a sham justice.

“The whole nation condemns Pakistan for conducting this mock or kangaroo trial and inflicting the maximum penalty upon an admitted citizen, who according to reports, was perhaps kidnapped from a third country and not arrested in territory controlled by Pakistan,” he added.

Chidambaram said: “We hope that good sense will prevail and that the death penalty imposed by this sham tribunal will not be carried out. This I am saying in the fervent hope and prayer that Kulbhushan is still alive.”

Asked if this reflected a failure on the part of the central government, Chidambaram said: “That would be too strong a statement. I am sure they must have made efforts. I do not know. But if they have made efforts, I am sure they will tell Parliament what efforts they made.

“They should tell the Parliament what efforts they made,” he added.

