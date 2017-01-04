China must hear voice of the world on terror: India on Masood Azhar issue

In a clear message to China on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, whose designation as global terrorist it has been blocking, India asked Beijing on Wednesday to hear the “voice of the world” in dealing with terrorism.

India hoped it would be able to persuade China to understand the “depth and evil” of the menace.

Referring to Pakistan’s support to terror, India also hoped that as a “responsible and a mature” nation, China will understand the “double standards” and “simply self-defeating and suicidal” approach of Islamabad to terrorism.

“We really do expect China to hear the voice of the world, not just voice of India on terrorism,” Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar said at a joint press conference with his ministerial colleague Gen (retd) VK Singh, while presenting MEA’s achievements in the last two-and-half years.

On China’s opposition to India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group, Singh said government was engaging with all concerned to make them understand its “concerns” and “credentials”, hoping that Beijing will end its resistance.

Referring to China once again blocking India’s proposal at the UN to list Masood Azhar as a terrorist, Akbar said, “Terrorism is a snake that bites the hand that feeds it” and that Beijing needs to understand the reality.

Hoping to persuade China to reverse its position on Azhar, the minister said: “If we do not recognise the dangers of terrorism, we might hurt others a bit but we will wound ourselves far more.”

The press conference was addressed by Singh and Akbar as external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who underwent a kidney transplant last month, has not fully recovered.

“China has its own problem of terrorism. China recognises it. China addresses them in bilateral agreements. We hope and are sure that China can be persuaded to see the depth and evil of the menace,” Akbar said, adding India will continue to point out “absurdity” of the decision of the 1267 sanctions committee of the UN of not designating Azhar a global terrorist.

He said only China blocked India’s move as 14 out of 15 member countries agreed on taking action against Azhar. “There was only one hold out and we hope that the hold out disappears.”

Referring to terror infrastructure as well as the situation in Pakistan, Akbar said there has been instability in that country, adding these are “self-inflicted wounds”.