China responds to Panchsheel by adopting ‘panchshool’: RSS offshoot

India and China may have ended their border standoff in Doklam but there is no let-up in the RSS’ opposition to trade with the neighbour.

The RSS is the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP and pushes for a more muscular policy on China. On Thursday, its offshoot, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), hit out at China for responding to India’s principle of Panchsheel by adopting the policy of ‘panchshool”.

It dubbed “panchshool” as the lopsided trade policy between the two countries that is “crippling economic, environment, employment and humanity fabric” of the country.

Demanding a review of the ‘imbalanced trade’ policy that allows unbridled flow of Chinese goods into Indian markets, SJM has collected signatures of one crore people since January supporting their demand for a boycott of these wares. It blames heavy reliance on Chinese imports of for “jobless growth”.

A memorandum to amend the trade policy was also submitted to the Prime Minister.

Even as the government engages with China, partnering for trade and business, the RSS wants a cautious approach. Following skirmishes along the border and China’s support to the One Belt, One Road initiative, which involves investment in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Sangh has demanded revisiting ties.

A campaigner for indigenous manufacture, the SJM has raised the issue of import of Chinese goods adversely impacting the domestic production with the government recurrently. SJM functionaries complained that the easy access to Chinese goods cancel outs the government’s intent to create more jobs and allow businesses through flagship programmes such as Make in India and Start-Up India.

“Unhindered import of Chinese goods is causing huge damage to Indian economy in more ways than one. Small scale units are getting closed. Job opportunities are shrinking. China’s contribution to India’s annual trade loss is US$ 52 billion out of US$ 118 billion on account of 190 countries,” SJM’s national organiser, Kashmiri Lal, said on Thursday. He underlined that while China’s share in world’s manufacturing market has gone up to 22%, India’s is only 2.1%.

The offshoot says a ban on imports will serve the twin purposes of resuscitating domestic production and generating jobs.

“Nearly 50% of our manufacturing output is imported from China; about 24% is on paper but the rest finds its way through illegal routes. If this is stopped, we can revive our own industry and also ensure that China does not poke us. It earns at least Rs 72,000 crore net profit from India and yet does not back India on all global platforms—from blocking India’s entry into NSG to supporting Pakistan,” said SJM convenor Ashwani Mahajan.