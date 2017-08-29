China’s media comments were shrill during standoff, says Navy chief

The country’s senior-most commander on Tuesday termed as “shrill” the Chinese media’s commentary on the Doklam standoff while India “kept quiet”, which helped keep the simmering issue under control.

A day after the tense border standoff ended, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, who is also the chairman of chiefs of staff committee, said, “They (China) have used a media campaign in which they have been shrill in their comments. We have used it in a different way, where we have kept quiet. That worked for us.”

Lanba was responding to a question on the standoff on the sidelines of a seminar on Social Media and the Armed Forces.

India said on Monday it had agreed with China to pull back troops to end a months-long face-off along a disputed Himalayan region, with reports from Doklam suggesting Beijing has halted work on a road that triggered the row.

The decision put a lid on one of the most serious disputes between the nuclear-armed neighbours who share a 3,500-km mountain frontier that remains undemarcated in most places. It came days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to China to attend a summit of BRICS, a grouping that also includes Brazil, Russia and South Africa.