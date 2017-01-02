Chhota Shakeel’s hitman’s extradition turns into Indo-Pak contest

The Mumbai Police is banking on its evidence of fingerprints and family DNA profile to get gangster Chhota Shakeel’s hitman Sayyad Muzakkir Muddasar Hussain alias Munna Jhingada extradited from Thailand even as Pakistan continues to lay claim on the sharpshooter as its citizen.

This month, a Bangkok court is likely to begin the process of examining evidence submitted by India in its extradition appeal for trying Jhingada in criminal cases in Mumbai.

“While we have the required papers to prove his citizenship, the most important of them are his fingerprints and the case papers. We have sought his custody for putting him on trial in an Indian court for serious crimes,” said a senior crime branch officer.

Officials said that they are hopeful that the final decision on handing over Jhingada would follow the assessment of the details submitted by India.

The detailed evidence submitted to the Bangkok court also includes Jhingada’s college-leaving certificate of Ismail Yusuf College in Jogeshewari and his family’s residential address from a slum there.

The Mumbai police crime branch has also provided the Bangkok court with translated copies of the FIRs registered against him in Mumbai along with his fingerprints (collected by police upon his arrest) and DNA samples of his mother and sister, collected in July 2014.

The Mumbai Police crime branch team has made multiple visits to Bangkok to pursue the extradition, the latest being in October 2016 with the above mentioned documents.

Jhingada’s extradition has so far turned out into a tug-of-war between India and Pakistan with each side staking claim. According to sources, Pakistan is wary of Jhingada landing in India’s hands as he is aware of crucial information about the Dawood Ibrahim gang’s operations.

To strengthen their claim of his nationality, Pakistani authorities also produced his wife and daughter before the Bangkok court.

Jhingada was arrested by the Thai police in 2002 after a failed assassination bid on another underworld don and Dawood’s rival Chhota Rajan in September 2000. He was hired by Shakeel, the right hand man of Dawood. Police found a Pakistani passport on him in the name of Mohammad Saleem. His sentence was to end in 2011, but he continues to be in jail.

Crime branch sources stated that after fleeing from India in 1997, Jhingada went to Dubai and then to Karachi and married a Pakistani woman.

Jhingada is wanted in connection with at least a dozen cases in Mumbai, including murder, attempt to murder and possessing illegal weapons.

According to Mumbai Police sources, when Jhingada was a second-year Arts college student, he stabbed a student to death in a scuffle which led him on the path to becoming a sharpshooter for Chhota Shakeel