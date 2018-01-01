CISF favours installation of body scanners at Indian airports

The CISF has favoured installation of body scanners at all airports -- both domestic as well as foreign -- to ensure enhanced security to lakhs of air travellers.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), that guards 59 such civil facilities at present, is also aiming to introduce the tagless hand baggage regime of travel for the passengers to all the airports from the present 27.

“CISF is of the view that installation of body scanners will definitely improve the efficiency of screeners as it identifies the spot which needs be physically checked,” CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Hemendra Singh said.

The paramilitary force had in October conducted trials of one such device at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here.

The system is used in many countries and entails frisking of an individual with the help of x-rays and similar technology.

The officer said the airport security force is also “planning to implement the tagless system of hand baggage at all the airports with the help of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and airport operators.”

According to latest CISF data for the year gone by, its officials detected a total of 96 cases where passengers, both Indians and foreigners, were apprehended by it for using fake/edited tickets to enter into airport terminals across the country.

A maximum of these incidents (43) took place at the IGI airport this year, it said.

It also detected 232 cases of arms and ammunition being carried by passengers up-till the terminal area. 29 such cases were detected at the IGI, the data said.

It added that a total of 126 touts were also apprehended by it this year at these 59 airports.

The force also handled lost or unattended gadgets, cash and other passenger belongings worth Rs 44.66 crore at these airports in 2017 which was later restored to them or handed over to the airport authorities.

The spokesperson said the CISF has adopted a system of prompt grievance redressal of passengers.

“As and when CISF receives any complaint regarding loss of property/article, either through e-mail or hard copy, all out efforts are made to provide necessary assistance or information to the passengers.

“The complaints are enquired thoroughly with the help of CCTV recordings, statement of the personnel or staff on ground and outcome of the same is informed to the complainant,” he said.

He said the force has also established ‘help desk counters’ at all the 59 airports under its cover to facilitate senior citizens, needy passengers and women.

“CISF personnel at help desk counters are helping passengers in their security related problems. These counters are also helping women travellers in making a safe exit from the airport in taxis or otherwise,” Singh said.