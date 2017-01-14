CISF jawan who shot dead 4 colleagues was mentally ill, say family members

Family members and neighbours of Balbir Singh, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan who shot dead four of his colleagues in Aurangabad in Bihar on Thursday have said that he was suffering from mental illness.

In what could be a damning indictment of his employers, family members claimed that they had intimated CISF officials about Balbir’s mental illness and had sent his medical report but no serious note was taken. They allege their representation was dismissed as “routine excuse by officials of CISF”.

Residents of Raupur village in Aligarh district are in shock after Balbir’s killing spree. Deployed as havildar with CISF in Bihar, 30 year old Balbir Singh is said to be a patient of mental illness for last five years for which he had taken treatment in a hospital in Delhi.

According to family members and villagers, Balbir Singh was patient of mental illness for last five years. “Balbir used to visit Delhi for treatment occasionally,” revealed a family member.

“Balbir used to lose his mental balance now and then and get disconnected with the surroundings. There had been cases when he used to beat up those nearing him and on other occasions throw away money from the house,” said a villager.

Balbir was apparently angry over leave issues and fired at his colleagues from his service rifle, killing two of them on the spot at the company campus. Two others died shortly after.

“Balbir Singh had returned home after losing mental balance about couple of months and was taken to Max Hospital in Delhi by brother Vinod Singh” Jaiveer Singh, a villager told HT.

In past, Balbir Singh had taken along his wife Vimlesh but struck her with rifle butt, and since than his wife stopped living with him where he was posted. Balbir and Vimlesh and have two young sons – Vishal, a fourth standard student and Sagar who is in the second standard.

Family members said Balbir had studied up to the 10th standard. His father, who was also a CISF employee, died in harness ten years ago. Balbir got the job as part of the CISF’s scheme of providing employment to a dependent of its personnel who die in service.

Balbir has no criminal past and was otherwise considered to be a simple man. He is second one amongst three brothers. His elder brother Sher Singh was killed last year over some enmity during panchayat elections which, their mother Saroj Devi had contested. Balbir’s younger brother Vinod Singh works at clothes shop.