CISF jawan shoots self dead at Bengaluru airport

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable allegedly committed suicide at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

Suresh Gaikwad (28) ended his life by shooting himself with a service rifle at an observation tower at the airport, said deputy commissioner of police (North-East division) PS Harsha.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that Gaikwad committed suicide because of issues in his personal life,” Harsha said.

Harsha said Gaikwad had gone through a divorce just a few days ago. “He was undergoing the pain of divorce, and hence he took this extreme step,” Harsha said.

Forensic and explosive experts rushed to the spot and are investigating, Harsha said, adding the airport police station had filed a complaint.

