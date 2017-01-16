 CISF jawan shoots self dead at Bengaluru airport | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 16, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

CISF jawan shoots self dead at Bengaluru airport

india Updated: Jan 16, 2017 15:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

Suresh Gaikwad (28) ended his life by shooting himself with a service rifle at an observation tower at the airport. (Shutterstock Image)

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable allegedly committed suicide at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

Suresh Gaikwad (28) ended his life by shooting himself with a service rifle at an observation tower at the airport, said deputy commissioner of police (North-East division) PS Harsha.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that Gaikwad committed suicide because of issues in his personal life,” Harsha said.

Harsha said Gaikwad had gone through a divorce just a few days ago. “He was undergoing the pain of divorce, and hence he took this extreme step,” Harsha said.

Forensic and explosive experts rushed to the spot and are investigating, Harsha said, adding the airport police station had filed a complaint.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<