Driver loses control of vehicle, killed due to stone-pelting in Srinagar

india Updated: Apr 10, 2017 21:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Srinagar

Youths throw stones on Security forces during clashes in Srinagar on Sunday.(PTI Photo)

A civilian driver was killed when he lost control of his vehicle as protesting groups threw stones at his vehicle in Tengpora bypass area of Srinagar on Monday. More details were awaited.

This comes a day after at least eight people were killed in clashes with security forces during Sunday’s bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, which recorded a poor voter turnout of 7.14%. According to poll officials, Sunday saw more than 200 incidents of violence, mostly in Budgam district, which included stone-pelting, petrol bomb attacks, setting ablaze of a polling station, some vehicles and attempt to burn another two polling booths.

