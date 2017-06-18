Civilian gunned down by militants in J-K’s Pulwama, 3rd death this week

A civilian was shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said. This was the third civilian killed in firing incidents this week.

Aijaz Ahmad Malik, 27, was shot at and critically injured by militants outside his residence at Arrubugh in Pulwama around 10.30pm, a police official said.

Malik sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen and was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment but succumbed to injuries, the official added.

It was not immediately known why the militants targeted him, the official said.

Earlier this week, two civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in firing incidents.

One civilian was killed on Thursday in Srinagar’s Rangreth area after Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel allegedly opened fire to disperse stone-pelters.

Another one lost his life on Friday during an encounter between security forces and militants in Arwani village in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara area.