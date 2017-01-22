Class 12 results in Kashmir announced, 75% clear exam, girls outshine boys

Results of the class 12 final examinations of the Jammu and Kashmir state education board were declared on Sunday, registering a 75% pass percentage.

The results show that girls outperformed boys. Of the 28,800 boys, 21,586 passed the examinations, securing a pass percentage of 74.95%. However, of the total 24,359 girls, 18,533 qualified for the next level, with a pass percentage of 76.08%, the official said.

He said 13,155 students — 6,849 boys and 6,306 girls — secured distinction i.e. above 75% marks.

Around 50,000 students chose to sit for the examinations held in November, studying for only half of the syllabus.

Schools in Kashmir were closed for over five months due to the unrest following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani in July last year.

Following political debates over when to conduct the Class 10 and 12 exams, the state government, in an unprecedented move, gave students the option to appear either in November, preparing for only 50% of the syllabus, or in March with the full syllabus.

In the first phase, the exams were conducted in mid-November amidst tight security in which over 94% students appeared. The remaining students, about 1,700, are scheduled to write their exams in March.

The state board official said names of the toppers will be declared after the March exams, comparing results of all the students. The pass percentage, similarly, could change after all results are declared.

Students appearing for the November exams had told HT that they opted for the first session because of the shortened syllabus and also because it would give them more time for competitive entrance exams.

(With PTI inputs)