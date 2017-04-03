Class 9 girl in Odisha raped by classmate, act videographed by 3 others

A Class 9 girl student was allegedly raped by one of her classmates, while three others videographed the act in Nayagarh district of Odisha, police said on Monday.

The girl’s parents lodged an FIR with Sarankul police station in the district after the video went viral.

The heinous act was carried out a month ago in Sarankul village when the girl and the accused were attending classes at a tuition centre.

After the matter came to the fore, a village meeting was called, in which it was proposed that the prime accused and the girl should be married. However, the family of the accused rejected the proposal.

Police said they have detained the minor boy while his three other friends who filmed the act are absconding.

“It is a very sensitive matter and we are investigating it on a top priority basis. Police have already detained the prime accused after conducting a raid and we are making multiple raids to nab the other three students,” said Nayagarh superintendent of police Kanwar Vishal Singh.