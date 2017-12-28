Class 9 student hangs self while copying goddess from TV series

A 14-year-old boy accidentally hanged himself to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Tuesday night while trying to imitate a goddess from a popular mythological television series, police said on Thursday.

Officials said the incident happened when Chitranjan alias Ranjan was playing with his younger sister Gunjan, 9, and a few other children in Krishna Nagar’s Prem Nagar colony.

“The victim’s sister and other children playing with him demanded that Ranjan must enact ‘Maha Kali’ in a way that his tongue pops out like that of the goddess,” additional superintendent of police (ASP), Lucknow east Sarvesh Mishra said.

Kali is the Hindu goddess of time and death.

Mishra said the Class 9 student tied a scarf around his neck and put a noose on the door. The boy choked himself to death while performing the act even before he could be brought down by his parents when his friends raised an alarm after sensing trouble.

The additional superintendent of police said the boy’s parents rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. His body has been handed over to the family for last rites after a post-mortem examination.

Ranjan’s father Amit Sharma is a plumber and his mother Sushmita is a homemaker.