Close shave for 159 IndiGo passengers as wild boar strays onto Vizag runway

Nearly 160 passengers and crew on board a Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam had a narrow escape when a wild boar strayed onto the runway and came under the aircraft when it was in the last stage of taxiing.

As the pilot could not have rejected take-off at that time, he was forced to get the aircraft airborne but landed back to assess possible damage to the Airbus plane as a precaution, IndiGo said in a statement on Tuesday.

After the required checks and inspections, the aircraft resumed its journey, with a delay of one-and-a-half hours, the airline said.

There were 159 passengers and crew on board the plane. The incident, which took place on Sunday, has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The is the latest in a series of incidents to have afflicted the airline, with reports over the past month including passenger assaultand a wheelchair mishap.

On Monday, smoke emanating from a laptop triggered panic on a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight from Thiruvananthapuram.

“The IndiGo flight 6E-742 from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad struck a wandering wild boar on the runway during take-off. As per the standard operating procedures, the captain immediately reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control and decided to hold over Vizag,” the airline said in the statement.

The Gurgaon-based airline said it has raised the issue of birds and wildlife endangering the safety of the passengers as well as the flight operations with the Visakhapatnam airport authorities.