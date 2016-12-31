CM Akhilesh expelled: Was Mulayam unable to stand his son’s rise in SP?

Only Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav can perhaps answer why he took the suicidal decision to expel his popular chief minister-son from the party months before crucial assembly elections.

He explained that it was done “in the interest of the party” he had raised and reared. But the reason he offered fails to check the buzz that he sacrificed his party for the sake of his extended family, and some friends.

Party sources say Mulayam’s second wife Sadhana Gupta, who had never interfered with his political affairs before, started taking a keen interest after the elevation of Akhilesh Yadav.

She made her first public appearance at a political function for her ambitious daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, the candidate for Lucknow Cantonment.

Akhilesh and Sadhna never shared a close rapport, though they maintain cordial relations in public.

The rising aspirations of Mulayam’s second family and brother Shivpal Singh Yadav provoked domestic disharmony within the clan, with friend Amar Singh fuelling the fire.

“He calls me uncle, he takes me on a round of Janeshwar Park, but does not take my calls or suggestions, if any, on important matters,” Singh once said about Akhilesh.

Singh has always been close to Mulayam, who feels indebted to the support from his friend during trying times.

For his part, Akhilesh often said he wouldn’t allow interference of outsiders, especially if they get typewriters to write his removal from the state presidentship.

A YEAR OF CHAOS FOR THE YADAVS Fault lines have been appearing in the SP since June 2016

Writer and poet Salil Chaturvedi, who is wheelchair-bound due to a spinal injury, was assaulted for not standing up while the national anthem was being played before the screening of a film at a multiplex in Panaji. Salil also represented India in wheelchair tennis at the Australian Open JUNE 2: Akhilesh sacks cabinet minister Balram Yadav for his role in the merger of Quami Ekta Dal

Akhilesh sacks cabinet minister Balram Yadav for his role in the merger of Quami Ekta Dal JUNE 25: Samajwadi Party cancels merger of Quami Ekta Dal. Shivpal sulks AUG 14 Shivpal Yadav threatens to resign

Samajwadi Party cancels merger of Quami Ekta Dal. Shivpal sulks AUG 14 Shivpal Yadav threatens to resign AUG 15: In an apparent warning to Akhilesh, Mulayam says if his brother Shivpal resigned, SP would split

In an apparent warning to Akhilesh, Mulayam says if his brother Shivpal resigned, SP would split AUG 17: Shivpal skips a cabinet meeting AUG 19 SP puts up a show of unity as Shivpal calls upon Akhilesh. Shivpal denies differences

Shivpal skips a cabinet meeting AUG 19 SP puts up a show of unity as Shivpal calls upon Akhilesh. Shivpal denies differences SEPT 12: After the Allahabad HC upholds its order for a CBI probe into illegal mining in UP, Akhilesh sacks two tainted ministers

After the Allahabad HC upholds its order for a CBI probe into illegal mining in UP, Akhilesh sacks two tainted ministers SEPT 13: Akhilesh sacks UP chief secretary Deepak Singhal, who was considered close to Shivpal

Akhilesh sacks UP chief secretary Deepak Singhal, who was considered close to Shivpal SEPT 13: Mulayam removes Akhilesh from the post of state president and names Shivpal to the post

Mulayam removes Akhilesh from the post of state president and names Shivpal to the post SEPT 14: A sulking Shivpal is summoned to Delhi by Mulayam who tries to chalk out a solution to the present crisis

A sulking Shivpal is summoned to Delhi by Mulayam who tries to chalk out a solution to the present crisis SEPT 15: Tension escalates as Shivpal resigns from post of state president and cabinet

Tension escalates as Shivpal resigns from post of state president and cabinet SEPT 16: Mulayam rejects Shivpal’s resignation and says as long as he is alive party will not split

Mulayam rejects Shivpal’s resignation and says as long as he is alive party will not split SEPT 20: Shivpal expels seven Akhilesh supporters including three MLCs

Shivpal expels seven Akhilesh supporters including three MLCs OCT 22: SP expels Akhilesh supporter Udaiveer Singh

SP expels Akhilesh supporter Udaiveer Singh OCT 23: Akhilesh sacks Shivpal and three others from the cabinet

Akhilesh sacks Shivpal and three others from the cabinet OCT 24: Mulayam expels Ramgopal Yadav

Mulayam expels Ramgopal Yadav DEC 25: Akhilesh submits his own list of candidates to Mulayam

Akhilesh submits his own list of candidates to Mulayam DEC 28: Mulayam announces 325 candidates; many on CM’s list missing

Mulayam announces 325 candidates; many on CM’s list missing DEC 29: Akhilesh releases his own list of 235 candidates

Akhilesh releases his own list of 235 candidates DEC 30: Mulayam expels Akhilesh and Ramgopal Yadav for six years from the party in a late evening decision over alleged indiscipline and in a bid to ‘save the Samajwadi Party’

Mulayam did not like Akhilesh’s image growing bigger than him or the party, though he initially wanted his son to be counted as the best chief minister in the country. He wanted Akhilesh to toe the party’s traditional line.

Akhilesh had said: “My father fighting the hegemony of the upper caste in the state politics might have befriended muscle power. The politics has changed and people will vote for development.”

In other words, muscle is not required to win elections. Instead of remaining a puppet chief minister, Akhilesh decided to change the face of the party, and succeeded partly. The SP with a rural face suddenly found support in urban areas.

Mulayam is known to be a shrewd politician and had fought many battles. This time he is up against his own son — trained by no other but him.