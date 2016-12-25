CM gives relief to families which lost kin in bank queues

Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav distributed financial assistance to 13 families whose members had died in queues at banks and ATMs across Uttar Pradesh.

“These people had gone to take out their own money and lost their lives after having failed to get it ,” said Yadav at a programme.

Yadav also gave financial assistance to Sarvesh Devi, who gave birth to a child while standing in a bank queue in Kanpur Dehat early this month. On Saturday, she came to collect the cheque with her baby ‘Khajanchi’, who was named so for being born at a bank.

Although the chief minister also distributed financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to families of an Indian army soldier and three policemen of central para military forces (CPMF) killed on duty, the focus of his address remained demonetization. While an assistance of Rs 5 lakh was given to the family of Razia who had burnt herself in Aligarh ,all other were given a sum of Rs 2 lakh each.

The chief minister spoke to the members of each family and asked them about experiences they had while standing in a bank queue. He targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonetization and said, “Those who had promised ‘achchhe din’ are now raising the people’s hopes by asking them to go cashless. Going cashless is a bigger dream than the dream people saw about the achchhe din. If a government becomes a cause of people’s miseries, it gets voted out in elections. Many states are going to poll in coming days and the people will give the BJP a befitting reply,” said Yadav.

Yadav said demonetization would lead to job cuts and have an adverse impact on the economy. “We also want end of black money and corruption. But the labourers are coming backs from Ghaziabad and other places to their villages. Companies are discussing plans to cut salaries of workers,” said Yadav.

“Initially there was a feeling that demonetization will lead to a great change. There were articles in newspapers about the change. Now economists are saying that demonetization has badly hit the economy,” he said

Raising questions about online security and risks involved in going cashless, Yadav quoted a youth caught for taking out money from others’ bank accounts and said the youth confessed he was caught for being a novice.

“We also distributed laptops. We will also distribute smart phones too. The Samajwadi Party government has given a message of making UP a digital state,” he said.