Coastal security improved since 26/11, but still has a long way to go: Experts

While the coastal security has improved after the 26/11 terror attacks, according to experts, the authorities need to do more.

D Sivanandhan, former director general of police (Maharashtra), said, “More police stations are needed. Boats need to be maintained well. The status of the marine academy is not known yet. The police have made investments, but they need to be maintained and revived, and latest technology needs to be brought in.”

Sivanandhan said most police vomit out of sea sickness when they go into the sea, so fishermen should be used for marine policing. Apart from radars, we need boats to go into shallow waters, he said.

Former IPS KP Raghuvanshi, who was one of the first to respond during 26/11 attacks, said, “The police were not prepared for the attack. A lot of steps have been taken now. The NSG has trained the quick response team (QRT) and Force 1 . Coastal patrolling has improved, but a lot more vigilance is needed. We need to use drones for marine policing and patrolling.”

The government needs to focus on smaller creeks and isolated areas, said former director general of police (Maharashtra) Praveen Dixit. “We need to link Mumbai to Goa via a coastal road so that it becomes more vibrant, active and is under observation,” he said.