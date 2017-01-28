Coimbatore airport gets bomb threat letter, security tightened

A letter threatening to trigger a bomb explosion at the airport premises in Coimbatore has sent authorities into a tizzy and security has been tightened.

Police said a letter was received at the city’s International Airport threatening that a bomb would be planted to cause explosion if the teaching community’s demands like pay parity with central government staff and teachers were not met by the Centre and state governments.

The letter was received by Airport Authorities on Friday evening.

The letter, sent from Anna Nagar First Street, had names of one Bhaskaran, Gouri and Chandrasekharan and a mobile number, which, however, was switched off, police said.

Police have strengthened security and are investigating.

Vehicle checks have been intensified and passengers searched thoroughly before allowing them on the premises, police said.