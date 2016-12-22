 Coimbatore: Man from Manipur held for rape and murder of 85-year-old woman | india-news | Hindustan Times
Coimbatore: Man from Manipur held for rape and murder of 85-year-old woman

india Updated: Dec 22, 2016 21:59 IST
PTI, Coimbatore
The accused reportedly confessed that he had entered the old woman’s house in an inebriated state, raped and strangulated her to keep the crime a secret and also took away the bangles. (Representative photo)

A Manipuri migrant labourer was on Thursday arrested for allegedly raping and murdering an octogenarian woman at her house three days ago.

The 85-year old woman was found dead in her house on December 19 with a cloth tied around her neck and two bangles missing from her person.

Police said they zeroed in on one Mohammed Sameer Khan (24) in Gandhipuram area near the old woman’s house and a team then fanned out across the city to nab him as he was not there.

They said he was nabbed after he jumped from a flyover early this morning on seeing a patrol team and got injured.

Khan, who was admitted to the Government Hospital, told police he had arrived from Kerala on December 18 to attend the birthday celebrations of a friend.

He reportedly confessed that he had entered the old woman’s house in an inebriated state, raped and strangulated her to keep the crime a secret and also took away the bangles.

After recovering the bangles, police remanded him to custody and he was later lodged in the central jail here.

