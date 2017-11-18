Cold intensifies in north as higher reaches in HP, J&K receive snow

With the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir witnessing fresh snowfall, cold wave intensified in the northern part of the country on Saturday.

While the fresh spell of snow lowered temperature across Himachal Pradesh, Shimla received light rain on Saturday morning. For last few days, night temperature in Himachal has hovered between 4°C and 5°C below the normal level.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded with degree 7.1°C, Manali 3.8° C and Dharamshala 8.4°C. Various parts of Lahaul valley also received snowfall. Keylong, which recorded the coldest with -0.4°C also received fresh snowfall.

Other parts of the state — Mandi and Shimla — were lashed with light rain. The meteorological department has predicted more snow, rain in the next 24 hours.

Several higher reaches of Kashmir experienced snowfall and traffic movement on the famed Mughal Road, which connects the Jammu region to the Valley cutting across the Pir Panjal mountain ranges, was halted.

A senior meteorological department official told HT that Srinagar, which experienced overnight rain, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.9°C.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, is experiencing snowfall at a minimum temperature of minus 3.8°C. Uri in north Kashmir also experienced fist snowfall of the season.

Meanwhile, the traffic police department has cautioned travellers on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and the Mughal Road.

In an advisory for Saturday, the department said, “The Met department has predicted freak weather till 18.11.2017. In the event of wet weather, occuring of shooting stones/land landslides on the NHW is most likely. The commuters are advised to avoid travelling on the NHW during night hours, especially in case of bad weather keeping their safety/security in view.”

Chill in the air in Punjab

Light drizzling in Chandigarh and Panchkula on Friday night brought a chill in the air.

The day temperature recorded at 8:30am in Chandigarh was 15.4°C. Met officials have said the weather will remain the same throughout the day. “It will stay cloudy and there are chances of drizzling during the day,” a Met official said.

The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 24.6°C, 3 notches below the normal.

Meanwhile in other parts of Punjab, fog blanketed a few areas on Saturday morning. In Amritsar, the temperature was 14°C at 9am. The air quality, however, is not expected to improve in the holy city.