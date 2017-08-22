College girls in Jammu stage protests, block road over dress code, harassment

Over 300 college girls from Government College for women staged a protest and blocked a busy road at Parade Ground here Tuesday morning after they were denied entry into the institution for allegedly not following timings and violating a dress code announced earlier this month.

Infuriated over what the girls claimed “misbehaviour” by the college teachers including the principal Dr Anita Sudan and watchmen, the girls staged vociferous protests for over two hours.

Subsequently, senior police officers rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitating girls who demanded immediate removal of the principal.

“The principal, college teachers and the staff at entrance gate misbehaved with us this morning. They tore our uniforms and some amongst us were dragged inside the college gate,” said a group of agitating students outside the college.

With veils around their faces they alleged that the watchman at the entrance gate was in the habit of hurling lewd remarks at them and their families.

“We are also not allowed to wear plazos and chikan kurtas,” said one of them.

“The principal also asked us to make two plaits of hairs instead of one. We are not school students anymore and why such restrictions are being thrust upon us when other college students do not face such orders,” another girl complained.

However, college Principal Dr Anita Sudan told Hindustan Times over phone that following recent incidents of four students going missing from the college, out of whom one was traced to Allahabad, she asked the disciplinary committee to ensure discipline in the institute.

“Accordingly, we decided to ensure timings at the entrance gate and proper college uniform of salwar, kurta and dupatta (barring married girls) but I never said the girls should make two plaits. We also looked into the allegations of lewd remarks by the watchman and I questioned him in front of the girls but they recanted. Even if they are not satisfied, we can replace the gate staff,” she said.

The principal further said that being an educational institute, it is indispensable for the college management to ensure fixed timings and proper dress code.

Most of the protesters were in uniform but a college official said that some college girls were in denims and T-shirts.

The official also that the girls, who staged the protest were being manipulated by outsiders.

It has also been learnt that minister of state for education Priya Sethi talked over phone to the College Principal over the entire issue.