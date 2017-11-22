Colonel arrested for raping subordinate’s daughter in Shimla

An army colonel based at a training facility in Shimla was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping the daughter of a junior colleague, police said.

The 21-year-old woman’s father is a lieutenant colonel at the the Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

“We are investigating the case. The statements will be recorded tomorrow (Thursday),” Shimla superintendent of police Soumya Sambasivan said.

The lieutenant colonel took his daughter to the Sadar Police station on Tuesday evening, where he said that she had been raped. The woman was unconscious at that time.

Police took her to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Regional Hospital, where she gained consciousness. She also accused the colonel of raping her.

The police detained the colonel on Tuesday but registered a case on Wednesday on the basis of the woman’s allegations.

“The woman said she used to talk to the colonel over phone and he invited her to his place a couple of days ago and raped her,” a police source said.

The woman is an aspiring model and the police are investigating if she was lured on the pretext of an assignment.