HT Logo

Come out to vote, register, urges PM Narendra Modi on National Voters’ Day

india Updated: Jan 25, 2017 11:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks after laying the foundation for the memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Mumbai, India, December 24.(Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Indians on the seventh National Voters’ Day on Wednesday urging eligible voters to exercise their franchise and the young to register as voters when they turn 18.

“Wishing you all on National Voters’ Day. We greet the Election Commission & salute their important role in our democracy,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people, which is supreme in a democracy,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s message comes in just ahead of the assembly elections to be held in five states in February and March. The counting of votes will begin on March 11.

The government celebrates January 25 every year as National Voters’ Day to spread awareness among citizens regarding the effective participation in the electoral process and encourage young voters to take part. The objective of the programme is also to increase enrolment of voters.

It started on January 25, 2011, to mark the foundation day of the poll panel, which was formed in 1950.

