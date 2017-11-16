Committed to upholding freedom of expression in all forms: PM Modi on National Press Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished journalists on National Press Day and said his government is “fully committed to upholding freedom of press and expression in all forms”.

In a series of tweets on Thursday morning, Modi termed free press as the “cornerstone of a vibrant democracy” and said that “the role of the media in giving voice to the voiceless is commendable”.

“My greetings to all friends in the media on National Press Day. I appreciate the hard work of our media, especially the reporters and camerapersons, who tirelessly work on the ground and bring forth various news that shapes national as well as global discourse,” he tweeted.

“The role of the media in giving voice to the voiceless is commendable. Over the last three years, the media has added great strength to ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and effectively furthered the message of cleanliness,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said we were witnessing the rise of social media and news being consumed through mobile phones. “I am sure these advancements will further the reach of the media and make the media space even more democratic and participative,” he said.

“May our media space be used more and more to showcase the skills, strengths and creativity of 125 crore Indians,” he said.