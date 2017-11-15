Compared to other Indians, how wealthy are you?

The ranks of India’s rich have swelled. At least that’s according to Credit Suisse’s latest Global Wealth Report, which says that 2,45,000 Indians are now dollar millionaires. But the spoils have not been evenly distributed, and hundreds of millions of Indians still live on less than two dollars a day.

Can you guess where you fit on the country’s wealth spectrum?

If you landed in the 0 to 92nd percentile range, that means your wealth is lower than Rs 6,66,667, or $10,000 at today’s exchange rate of one rupee for every .015 dollars. Credit Suisse does not provide a breakup of people within that wide range.

Did you underestimate your percentile? If you’re wealthier than you thought, you’re not alone. According to the most recent Household Survey on India’s Citizen Environment & Consumer Economy, relatively wealthy Indians often consider themselves middle class, and truly middle class Indians often consider themselves poor.