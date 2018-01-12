Competition Commission imposes Rs 1.17 crore fine on Paradip transporters’ body

Two years after a shutdown at Paradip port, one of India’s biggest ports, paralysed operations, the Competition Commission of India has imposed a fine of Rs 1.17 crore on Dumper Owners Association, a body of transporters.

A fine of Rs 29.35 lakh each was also imposed on the association’s president Bijaya Kumar Nayak and secretary Sanjaya Kumar Dhal over unfair trade practices. The Commission also directed the association and the office-bearers to deposit the penalty within 60 days of receipt of the order.

In September 2015, stevedoring operations at Paradip Port had come to a halt following a strike called by 10 outfits including Paradip Port Stevedores’ Association, Dumper Owners’ Association and Drivers and Helpers Association.

The week-long shutdown was reportedly engineered by Mahimananda Mishra, whose control over the stevedoring business was being challenged by a consortium of three companies including Seaways Shipping and Logistic Ltd of Andhra Pradesh.

Mishra, through Paradip Port Stevedoring Association, had a near-total monopoly on the stevedoring business at the port so much so that major corporates like Tata and Jindal were arm twisted into paying much more than prevailing rates.

Mishra has been in jail since December, 2016 over the murder of a Seaways Shipping executive.