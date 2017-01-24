Cong asks EC to ensure no allurements are announced by Modi govt in Union budget

Accusing the Modi government of luring voters ahead of polls, Congress on Monday urged the Election Commission to take appropriate steps to ensure a free and fair election by fulfilling its constitutional duties so that no allurements are announced by it in the budget.

Congress also welcomed the constitution of SIT by Supreme Court for probing the charges against former CBI director Ranjit Sinha in the coal block allocation scam.

“Modi government had a stellar record of politicising every issue for announcement of huge doles of money before elections. Mr Modi and his government are being guilty of continuously vitiating electoral process.

“We hope and we clearly say that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission and they must abide by their constitutional duty to ensure that polls are free and fair, that no kind of inducements which will impress upon the voter in the election in the five states would happen,” Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar told reporters.

Noting that the fundamental requirement for a healthy democracy is that any kind of inducements or action that vitiates free and fair poll should be avoided at all costs, he said, “We would request and believe and hope the Election Commission will live up to its constitutional responsibility.”

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking postponement of the Union budget from February 1 on grounds of upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

On the constitution of SIT, the Congress spokesperson said strict action should be taken against the guilty in the case and welcomed the action taken by the Supreme Court.

“Congress has always welcomed any action taken in pursuit of justice and to find the wrong doers is a step in the right direction but if you remember the coal scam and investigations during our time were court-monitored.

“It was being conducted by the CBI. So, it is critical that whatever instructions are given by the Supreme Court should be followed in letter and spirit,” he said, hoping that strict action against the guilty is taken.

In fresh trouble for Sinha, the Supreme Court constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations of “abuse of authority” prima facie committed by him to scuttle investigation and enquiries in coal block allocation cases.

A Supreme Court bench observed that a prima facie case has “definitely” been made out for probe into the abuse of authority by Sinha.