 Cong expels 26 rebels ahead of Feb 15 Uttarakhand polls
Cong expels 26 rebels ahead of Feb 15 Uttarakhand polls

india Updated: Feb 03, 2017 17:15 IST
IANS
IANS
Dehradun
2017 assembly polls

Uttarakhand’s Congress government led by chief minister Harish Rawat is besieged by dissent and many of its top leaders have joined arch rival BJP.(PTI File)

Acting against rebel candidates ahead of the February 15 assembly polls in Uttarakhand, the Congress on Friday expelled 26 state leaders for six years for anti-party activities.

State Congress chief spokesman Mathura Dutt Joshi said the action follows the refusal of these rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations.

Those expelled include Haji Noor Hasan, Naveen Bisht, Laxman Singh Negi, Aryendra Sharma, Rajni Rawat, Ram Singh Kaida, Gopal Chamoli, Murarilal Khandwal and KL Arya.

The Congress government led by chief minister Harish Rawat is besieged by dissent and many of its top leaders have joined arch rival Bharatiya Janata Party.

