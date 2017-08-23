Cong guarded over hike in ‘creamy layer’ income ceiling for OBCs

The Congress on Wednesday adopted a cautious approach on the increase in the ‘creamy layer’ income ceiling for OBCs and urged the government to seriously address the issue, saying it would adversely affect the poor and needy sections of society.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government was creating “reservation within reservation” and raising the limit for creamy layer among OBCs will lead to the poor and needy not getting the benefits.

He, however, said the opposition party was studying the implications of raising the ‘creamy layer’ limit for OBCs and would come out with a detailed response later.

“It is the poor and the needy in society who need the job reservations. By raising the ‘creamy layer’ limit, is the BJP government not depriving the poor from getting job benefits?

“When limits are raised to Rs 8 lakh, are you not giving the benefits to the rich and in the bargain the children of the poor will not get the benefit of jobs and reservation and will be left out,” he told reporters.

Surjewala said the government and the prime minister and his Cabinet should seriously dwell on this aspect to ensure the poor are not left out of reservation benefits.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased the ‘creamy layer’ ceiling for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category to Rs 8 lakh per annum from the existing Rs 6 lakh for central government jobs.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said those in the OBC category earning up to Rs 8 lakh per annum would now get reservation benefits.