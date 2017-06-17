Cong will keep the torch lit by farmers burning, says Scindia in Mandsaur

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said his party will continue its struggle for the farmers in Madhya Pradesh till their problems are resolved.

Scindia, who is the Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha, wrapped up his 72-hour ‘Satyagraha’ in the Dhar district.

“State government should not heave a sign of relief that the Congress’ ‘Satyagraha’ in support of farmers’ demand is over now,” he said addressing a gathering while ending his ‘Satyagraha’ at Khalghat area.

“This fight has not ended yet. The 72-hour ‘Satyagraha’ begun from Bhopal will reach all the assembly constituencies of the state. Congress will keep the torch, which was lit by farmers in Mandsaur, burning,” Scindia added.

He demanded that the officials responsible for “killing” five farmers at Mandsaur should be booked, tried and punished as soon as possible.

Scindia also demanded that over 300 farmers arrested during the cultivators protest be released immediately and Swaminathan Commission’s report be implemented.

Senior Congress senior leader Kamal Nath said the situation has come to such a pass in the state that 10,000 industries have been closed.

“10,000 industries have been shut down in the state during the 13-year BJP rule,” the MP from Chhindwara said.

Nath, a former Union minister, also claimed that no industrialist wants to invest in MP.

MP Congress chief Arun Yadav said if Congress wins the next year’s MP assembly polls, the party will waive all the loans of the farmers.

Later, several Congressmen courted arrest and were released at the venue of the Satyagraha.

Meanwhile, Scindia reached Mandsaur on Saturday night to console the kin of the five farmers “killed” in police firing on June 6 and another cultivator who died in violence during the peasant’s stir.

After entering Mandsaur, Scindia along with former Mandsaur MP Meenakshi Natrajan straightaway went to the deceased farmer Ghanshyam Dhakad’s house at Badavan village.

Scindia told Dhakad’s kin that Congress and he stand with them.

Scindia said he wanted to meet them earlier and claimed that he wasn’t allowed to enter the district.

Locals had alleged that Dhakad was beaten up by policemen.

Madhya Pradesh had witnessed a major farmers’ protest in the past fortnight.