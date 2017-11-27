Congress claims credit for Hyderabad Metro project, TRS hits back

The Congress has claimed credit for the Hyderabad metro rail project, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, but the ruling TRS hit back at the opposition for allegedly not planning it properly.

Claiming that Hyderabad metro rail is an “achievement of Congress”, Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged on Sunday that the present TRS government was wrongly trying to take credit for the project.

Congress held a power-point presentation on the Hyderabad metro project its office here on Sunday.

Reddy also alleged that neither the TRS government in Telangana nor the BJP government at the Centre made any contribution to the project.

The present launch is a case of ‘hard work for caterpillar, publicity for butterfly’, he claimed.

Reddy said the then chief minister (of undivided Andhra Pradesh) Y S Rajasekhara Reddy secured approval for metro rail from the Centre in 2007.

The Concession Agreement was signed on September 4, 2010 and the metro rail works were launched by the then CM N Kiran Kumar Reddy on December 25, 2012, he said.

Countering the Congress comments, state Animal Husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav said the previous Congress governments could not plan the project properly.

“Could not understand what is your claim. Yesterday, you made some noise. What for? (You say) it is a project done by us. Ok. Because, you had governments then. You could not do even proper planning,” he said.

The much-awaited Hyderabad Metro Rail will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Tuesday and start commercial operations from November 29.

The 30-km-long first phase of the metro rail project between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations, would be launched by the prime minister at 2.15 pm on Tuesday at Miyapur station.