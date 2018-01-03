Congress cobbled up with other parties to oppose triple talaq bill, says Prasad

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday accused the Congress of “political hypocrisy”, saying the party supported the triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha, but “cobbled up” with other parties to stall the legislation in Rajya Sabha.

The remark came after the Upper House was adjourned for the day amid heated exchanges between BJP and the opposition over sending the triple talaq bill to select committee.

“We are certainly deeply distressed by the political hypocrisy of the Congress party. They supported (the bill) in the Lok Sabha...In Rajya Sabha, they ganged up with other political parties, and opposed it,” Prasad told a TV channel.

The Union minister said he had “nothing to say about regional parties” as they might have opposed the bill due to “regional pressures”.

“Congress is a national party, headed by a woman. It is today denying the right of Muslim women who face humiliation and barbarism in the name of triple talaq,” he charged.

The law minister also lamented recent reports of triple talaq in Moradabad and Rampur areas in Uttar Pradesh.

“Such reports may not have surfaced. What does the Congress party want? Should we allow Muslim women be victimised like this? Does the Congress have some concerns about the daughters and sisters of Muslim community?” he asked.

The BJP leader added that he was ready to listen to differing views of the opposition on the matter.

When asked whether he was hopeful about passage of the contentious bill in the current session of parliament, he said, “We will try our best. Our commitment to gender justice is total. This government has got the political courage and commitment to stand by this cause”.

“We will try to persuade (the opposition parties to support the bill). I know vote bank politics is taking over the Congress party, but such politics has limitations,” he added.