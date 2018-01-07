Congress condemns FIR against Tribune reporter over Aadhaar data breach report

The Congress on Sunday condemned the lodging of an FIR against The Tribune daily and its reporter Rachna Khaira over Aadhaar data breach story.

After a January 3 news report by The Tribune over breach in Aadhaar data with a headline “Rs 500, 10 minutes, and you have access to billion Aadhaar details”, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has registered an FIR against the newspaper and reporter Rachna Khaira.

The Congress party said it was Narendra Modi government’s “arrogance of power” at its worst and their intention on privacy was thoroughly exposed.

“Intent and Intentions of Modi government on privacy were thoroughly exposed when it had proclaimed that no citizen can have an absolute right over his/her body,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Twitter.

“In Supreme Court, Modi government had accepted Aadhaar data leak! Now instead of investigating, an evasive Modiji shoots the messenger!” he added.

Earlier, he tweeted: “Shoot the messenger, Ignore the message! This typifies the culture and character of BJP government.

“FIR against The Tribune reporter is arrogance of power at its worst,” said Surjewala.

He also said: “Every Indian must condemn this mindless act of Modi government and UIDAI.”