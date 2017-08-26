Congress demands President’s rule in Haryana, CM Khattar’s removal

The Congress on Saturday demanded President’s rule in Haryana and the sacking of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his government’s “failure” to contain the violence that broke out after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi in a press conference said the death toll figures reported “seem to be false and it’s higher”. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to save his friend Khattar.”

“You are seeing a naked dance of violence, riots on the street,” Singhvi said on the violence that took place in Haryana on Friday.

He said there was a failure on the part of both the Centre as well as the state government, adding that the “nikammi sarkar” (useless government) should be suspended.

“It is unprecedented that a situation like this came with a notice of seven days, but both the Haryana and the central governments remained mute, impotent spectators,” Singhvi said.

He further said: “This is an inefficient, incompetent, ineffective Khattar government. It should have been removed a while ago.

“It must be removed immediately under President’s rule. This goes without saying and this is bare minimum.”

Putting the blame squarely on the state government and the Chief Minister, Singhvi said that even the central government and the Prime Minister should be equally blamed.

“We have seen paradoxical and self-contradictory statements by the Chief Minister, ministers and BJP leaders on the issue, cancelling each other and creating confusion,” he added.

Singhvi said: “We exhort the Prime Minster to do his ‘Raj dharma’ without fear or favour, first by immediately promulgating President’s rule and second by removing the incompetent Chief Minister,” he added.