Congress forms poll panels, appoints new office-bearers in Gujarat

Gearing up for the Gujarat assembly polls, the Congress on Thursday announced the formation of five election committees and appointed over 100 additional office-bearers in various party units in the state.

Rajya Sabha MP Mudhusudan Mistry, who had unsuccessfully contested against Narendra Modi from the Vadodara Lok Sabha seat in 2014, has been made the chairperson of the election manifesto committee, while former party state chief Siddharth Patel will lead the election campaign committee.

The two other members of the election manifesto committee are Deepak Babaria and Gaurav Pandya.

“Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has approved the names of some additional office-bearers, executive committee members, 13 presidents of district and city Congress committees and five assembly election-related committees in the Gujarat Pradesh Congress,” according to a statement from AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi.

Arjun Modhwadia, also a former Gujarat Congress president, will head the election publicity and material committee. Vijay Dave, who has been made a general secretary, will be the convener of the election publicity and material committee.

Senior party legislator Shaktisinh Gohil has been made chairman of the election media committee, while Naresh Raval has been made chairman of the election co-ordination committee for urban areas.

Himanshu Patel, who has also been made general secretary of the state unit, will be convener of the election media committee.

The Congress high command has also appointed 10 new vice-presidents to the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee. It has also appointed 14 general secretaries, 63 new secretaries, seven spokespersons and four executive committee members and nine special invitees.

Among the new vice-presidents are former Lok Sabha MP Jagdish Thakor, senior advocate Babubhai Mangukiya, Satyajit Sinh Gaikwad and Pravin Rathod.

The Congress is out of power in Gujarat for nearly two decades. The main opposition party saw desertions by several of its MLAs ahead of the August 8 Rajya Sabha polls.

The home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to go to the polls later this year.