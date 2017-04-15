Congress launches website on works, life of Dr Ambedkar

The Congress launched a digital platform on the life and works of Dalit icon and main architect of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary on Friday.

The website 'Quest For Equity' (www.questforequity.org) contains pictures of his achievements and a copy of the original Constitution of India. It also has more than 300 archival pictures of Ambedkar, 97 scans of his correspondence and the full transcripts of the Constituent Assembly debates.

Soon after the launch, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "@INCIndia is proud to launch today a platform designed to deepen our understanding of Babsaheb's thoughts." The party claimed that the website has the most comprehensive and longitudinal data set, broadly categorised into access to public services, discrimination, economic data, education, employment in public and private sectors, health and household data on the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

“The website also contains over 200 papers and reports of diverse scholars and organisations working on issues of inequality, discrimination and poverty. It therefore aims to be the definitive platform for data, research and legislation on issues related to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and eventually minority communities,” said K Raju, chairman of the Scheduled Castes department of the All India Congress Committee.

