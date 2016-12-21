Congress leader gets anticipatory bail in 1984 riots case

A court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Additional sessions judge Vikash Dhull allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar, accused of instigating a mob to kill two Sikhs -- Sohan Singh and son Avtar Singh -- in Janakpuri in New Delhi in November, 1984.

The case was taken up recently by a special investigation team.

The court asked him to furnish a personal bond of Rs one lakh, and directed him not to leave the country without permission. Kumar was also directed to join the investigation and is likely to appear before the probe agency.

The court also imposed a condition that he will neither influence witnesses nor try to tamper with the evidence.

Nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed, mostly in Delhi, in riots that followed the 1984 assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by two of her Sikh bodyguards.