Kapil Sibal ‘accidentally’ unfollows Rahul Gandhi, party;sparks split talk

A senior Congress leader “accidentally” unfollowed the official Twitter handles of his party and its vice president Rahul Gandhi for a short while late on Sunday, leading many to speculate a break in the party.

Senior leader Kapil Sibal clarified later that a staffer had unfollowed the accounts by mistake, and his Twitter profile later showed that he was following them again.

Some on social media also said that P Chidambaram too had unfollowed the accounts but on Monday morning, his handle was following @INCIndia and @OfficeOfRG.

The incident led many to draw parallels with the resignation of senior Gujarat Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela, who had stopped following Gandhi in May before eventually handing in his resignation last month.