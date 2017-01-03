Congress-led UDF in Kerala asks PM to convene meeting of CMs on currency ban

The Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition in Kerala on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a meeting of chief ministers of all states to discuss problems faced by the people in the wake of demonetisation.

“The Prime Minister should convene a meeting of chief ministers of all states to resolve issues and sufferings faced by people after withdrawal of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes,” the front chairman and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said.

He said the UDF decided to ask Congress president Sonia Gandhi to call a meeting of chief ministers of Opposition party ruled states if the Prime Minister did not do so.

Hitting out at both the Centre and CPI(M)-led LDF government in the state, he said the state government had become a spectator to sufferings of the people and was ‘doing nothing to meet the post demonetisation situation”.

Chennithala said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had turned out to be a ‘weak’ CM and not as ‘strong’ as described by many when he was elected to head the government.

Alleging that the law and order situation in Kerala had collapsed, he said that Vijayan, who also holds the home portfolio, had lost control over the police force. Chennithala said the cooperative sector in Kerala was badly hit as RBI had not allowed cooperative banks to exchange demonetised currency.

“Functioning of cooperative banks has come to a standstill’, he said.

The UDF meeting, which was held in the wake of criticism from a section in Congress that the Front under Chennithala was not functioning effectively to take on the LDF,also worked out a series of agitational programmes against the ‘anti-people’ policies of both the Centre and State government.

Former KPCC president K Muraleedharan had criticised the UDF leadership for not organising agitations against the state government and had termed as weak opposition.

Chennithala, however, said none of the Front partners took up such kind of issues at the meeting. “UDF will move unitedly,” he said.

As part of intensifying the agitation, UDF would hold a convention here on February 1, he said.