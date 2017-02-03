Congress, Left demand probe into Ahamed’s death issue, disrupt Parliament

Opposition parties Friday demanded a discussion in parliament as well as probe into the manner in which the government handled the death of former union minister E Ahamed.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged Ahamed had passed away “much earlier” than declared so by the RML hospital but the government wanted to keep the body there until the Union budget was presented.

Azad said Congress has information that former Union minister Ahamed had passed away “much earlier” than it was formally declared, he told reporters.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) said there were varied allegations and various information that “I have got that some doctors say he was declared dead when he was taken to the hospital”.

“I want a proper and thorough investigation in the manner in which the death of one of our senior colleagues of Parliament and a former Cabinet Minister E Ahamed was handled and the way in which the news of his death was sought to be suppressed,” he said.

Ahamed, 79, the Indian Union Muslim League leader died at RML hospital where he was admitted on January 31 and put on artificial life support.

“There has been interference, that’s what I hear, from the highest authorities in the country, from the PMO, and this is something which cannot be accepted”, he said.

When the Lok Sabha reassembled at noon, the Opposition forced adjournment for the second time, barely minutes after the House resumed, with members, cutting across party lines, especially from Kerala, rushing into the Well raising the issue of the death of Ahamed.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan wanted the house to take up the discussion on the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

But several opposition members, including Revolutionary Socialist Party’s N K Premachandran, Congress MP KC Venugopal and CPI (M)’s P Karunakaran, trooped into the Well.

On the other hand, TMC members again raised the issue of the CBI “targeting” its MPs. The party’s Lok Sabha leader Sudeep Bandyopadhyay.

The government, however, urged the Opposition Congress to “not politicise” sudden demise of Ahamed and sought cooperation of all parties in smooth conduct of Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the RML Hospital’s Superintendent has already given a detailed statement on the sudden death of the leader.

The Minister was responding to Congress general secretary and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad’s allegation that Ahamed had passed away “much earlier” than declared by RML hospital.

“I urge Congress party to not politicise the death of Ahamed sahab...and I also urge them to cooperate in running both Houses,” Kumar said.