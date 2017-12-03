Congress reminds Modi of Advani, Joshi as PM mocks party over ‘internal democracy’

The Congress on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mocking its presidential election and, raising the issue of “internal democracy” in the BJP, asked him when he would answer questions posed by the leaders of his own party.

Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala raked up the names of former BJP top guns such as L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sanjay Joshi, Keshubhai Patel and Anandiben Patel, alleging they were “victims” of Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah’s “internal democracy”.

“Dear PM, your love for ‘Shahzad’, ‘Shah-Zada’ and ‘Shaurya’ is now well known, but ‘Nation wants to know’ when will you reply to the questions raised by senior BJP leaders, ‘Shourie’ (Arun), Sinha (Yashwant) and Sinha (Shatrughan),” he posted on Twitter.

Surjewala further tweeted, “Blinded by rage and enmity, what unimaginable depths would you fall to?”

He also referred to senior BJP leaders such as Advani and Joshi in another tweet.

“Modiji, do tell Gujarat and country about the victims of yours and Amit Shah’s ‘internal democracy’ in BJP, namely- Lal Krishna Advani, Keshubhai Patel, Hiren Pandya, Kanshiram Rana, Anandiben Patel, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sanjay Joshi, who were compulsorily lost in pages of history,” he said.

Earlier, while addressing a poll rally in Gujarat, Modi had mocked the Congress over the upcoming election of its president, alleging the party had a history of rigging organisational polls.

The charge was raised after a Congress leader from Maharashtra, Shehzad Poonawala, alleged that the Congress organisational polls were “rigged” and state party delegates were not elected.

Modi said at the rally the outcome of the election to the top post in the Congress was a foregone conclusion.

“If you do not have democracy in your home (party) how can you practise it in the country,” Modi asked.