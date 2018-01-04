 Congress slams government for Aadhaar data breach | india-news | Hindustan Times
Congress slams government for Aadhaar data breach

The UIDAI on Thursday dismissed reports of full Aadhaar details being made available on payment of Rs 500 by anonymous sellers.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2018 20:29 IST
Employees mark their attendance through Aadhaar in the Planning Commission in New Delhi.
Employees mark their attendance through Aadhaar in the Planning Commission in New Delhi. (HT File)

The Congress on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi government over the reported breach in Aadhaar data, saying the right to privacy is being “flouted with impunity”.

“Aadhaar data breached yet again! As every citizen’s personal information is exposed to hackers everyday and ‘Right to Privacy’ is mocked and flouted with impunity, Modi government remains immune,” tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala attaching a Tribune story headlined “Rs 500, 10 minutes, and you have access to billion Aadhaar details”.

