Congress slams government for Aadhaar data breach

The Congress on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi government over the reported breach in Aadhaar data, saying the right to privacy is being “flouted with impunity”.

“Aadhaar data breached yet again! As every citizen’s personal information is exposed to hackers everyday and ‘Right to Privacy’ is mocked and flouted with impunity, Modi government remains immune,” tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala attaching a Tribune story headlined “Rs 500, 10 minutes, and you have access to billion Aadhaar details”.