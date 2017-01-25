Congress star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi says Vinay Katiyar’s ‘more beautiful women’ remark exposes BJP mindset

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi attacked Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday after the BJP MP said there were “more beautiful women star campaigners” than her.

Priyanka is one of the star campaigners of the Congress for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and has also played an important role in forging an alliance between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

To a question, the BJP MP said: “It doesn’t matter... there are girls and women who are more beautiful than her (Priyanka) and are also star campaigners.”

“Some of them are artistes and heroines... they are more beautiful than her,” he added.

When a journalist named Tavleen Singh Aroor asked Priyanka to respond to Katiyar’s remark, she said: “… if that’s all he sees in my colleagues who are each strong, brave and beautiful women that have battled through all sorts of hardships to get where they are, then he makes me laugh even more. Because he exposes the BJP’s mindset towards the better half of the population of India!!!”

Katiyar tried to downplay his remarks, saying it was an internal matter of the Congress as to whom they want to appoint as their campaigner.

He, however, added if the Congress was under the impression that they have the beautiful face of Priyanka for campaigning, then to counter them the BJP also has many beautiful faces to campaign for the party.

“… It is wrong and unfair to compare beauty with capability but Congress is doing this,” he said.

Katiyar’s name is missing from the BJP campaigners’ list for the UP assembly elections, despite the fact that he hails from the state.