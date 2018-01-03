Congress support to triple talaq bill mere sham, says Arun Jaitley

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress for “indirectly” opposing the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha and said Muslim women would continue to face injustice due to its attitude.

The politics of the opposition party has been to support the bill in one House and oppose it in the other, he said.

“It has become clear that the Congress party is indirectly opposing the triple talaq bill. It was a mere sham that they gave a statement and supported the bill. They tried their best to ensure that this bill is not passed in the Rajya Sabha,” Jaitley told reporters outside Parliament.

The opposition party could put forth any suggestions it had before the government for consideration.

“Today was a golden opportunity for Parliament to end the injustice (that has been) happening with Muslim women for a long time. This injustice will carry on due to this attitude of the Congress party,” he said.

Jaitley, however, exuded confidence that the Congress and other opposition parties would have to support the bill in the end due to majority and public opinion in the country.

Asked what would happen to the bill on Thursday, he said, “We will see tomorrow when it comes before Parliament.”

The Congress and other opposition parties on Wednesday stalled the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which makes instant triple talaq a cognizable offence punishable with three years in jail.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the bill in the Rajya Sabha amid noisy scenes.

It was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 28.