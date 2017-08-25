Congress to blame for absence of robust privacy law: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday turned the tables on the Congress by holding the grand old party responsible for India not having “a robust privacy law for decades”.

He was reacting to the Congress’ statement hailing the Supreme Court verdict declaring privacy a fundamental right as a blow to “fascist forces”.

Shah described the apex court’s decision as one that is “in accordance with the government’s vision and actions” and said the government will ensure equitable social delivery, particularly to the poor in consonance to today’s judgement.

He also used the occasion to lash out at the Congress by stating, ”...It is equally strange that those who brought Section 66A and championed censoring on the Internet are speaking of liberties and rights" .

Recently elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, Shah wrote in his blog: “... Those waxing eloquent today on privacy architecture are the ones who have ensured India does not have a robust privacy law for decades. Those commenting on Aadhar are the same people who did not provide it a legal backing

for years!”

Even as the Congress took potshots at the BJP by referring to the SC judgment as a “sound rejection” of the party's ideology of “suppression through surveillance”, Shah retorted that the Congress should remember their “record of trampling on right to life and liberty as well as internet censoring”. He also brought up Emergency, referring to it as a step that “snatched away the right to life and right to liberty of millions of Indians”.