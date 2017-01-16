Congress to gherao four RBI offices on Jan 18 against note ban

The Congress on Monday demanded the resignation of RBI governor Urjit Patel over the apex bank’s “loss of autonomy” and said the party will gherao RBI offices in Mumbai, Nagpur, Bangalore and Ahmedabad on January 18 over the issue of demonetisation.

Maharashtra Congress president and former chief minister Ashok Chavan will lead the protest in Mumbai, while the leader of opposition in legislative assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will participate in Nagpur.

Former Maharashtra chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde will take part in the protests in Bangalore and Ahmedabad respectively, it was decided at a party meeting on Monday.

“Similarly, the party has also planned to hold a state-level convention in Mumbai on January 29 over the issue of demonetisation,” former union home minister and senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde said.

Ashok Chavan, who was also present at the press conference, demanded Urjit Patel’s resignation.

“The RBI has lost its autonomous status under the Narendra Modi government...Demonetisation was a one man decision. Therefore, we demand the resignation of Urjit Patel,” Shinde alleged.

“Even today, citizens cannot withdraw cash from the bank accounts,” he claimed, adding that the Congress was with the citizens, who are facing hardships due to the note ban,” he said.

The two leaders were talking to reporters after a meeting of the state-level committee formed to hold protests over the demonetisation issue.

Chavan alleged that the Centre’s interference in the functioning of RBI has increased.

Responding to questions on the possibility of alliance between Congress and NCP for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, he said the tie-up cannot materialise since the Mumbai unit of the party is against it and the NCP has already announced a list of 45 candidates.

Chavan also alleged that the MIM has got a “contract” from BJP to contest the civic polls.

“If there is a proposal for alliance with NCP from the district Congress units, approval would be given for it,” Chavan added.